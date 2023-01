Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Anderson, Wolves

The forward was big in crunch time, as he sparked the Wolves in the fourth quarter and had 23 points and six assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

18-17 The Wolves' advantage in second-chance points.

21 Memphis turnovers.

17 The Wolves' biggest lead, coming in the third quarter.