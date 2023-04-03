Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Mike Conley is one of six finalists for the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

If he wins, the Timberwolves point guard will become the first four-time league Sportsman of the Year. The 16-year NBA veteran won it in 2014, 2016 and 2019 with Memphis.

The winner will be chosen by a vote of current players. The other finalists are Miami's Bam Adebayo, Sacramento's Harrison Barnes, Cleveland's Darius Garland, New York's Jalen Brunson and Houston's Boban Marjanović.

Patty Mills of Brooklyn won it last year. The award is named after former Detroit guard Joe Dumars, who was the first winner in 1996.

Conley came to the Wolves on Feb. 9 in a trade with the Jazz at the deadline. In 21 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.4 points for the Wolves.