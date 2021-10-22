Wolves vs. New Orleans

7 p.m. Saturday, Target Center

TV: BSN Plus. Radio: 830-AM

Timberwolves update: The teams will play again on Monday at Target Center as the Wolves open the season with seven of their first eight games at home. ... G Patrick Beverley returns after sitting out Wednesday's season-opening victory against Houston because of a one-game suspension. ... The Wolves report no injuries. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and G Anthony Edwards had 29 points in the opener.

Pelicans update: F Zion Williamson (foot surgery) is out for New Orleans, which lost to the Wolves 117-114 in Minnesota's only home preseason game. ... The Pelicans played in Chicago on Friday night after losing their season opener, at home, to Philadelphia on Wednesday 117-97. ... New Orleans was 31-41 last season and has a new coach in ex-Suns assistant Willie Green. ... Ten-year NBA veteran C Jonas Valanciunas came over in a trade from Memphis for C Steven Adams.