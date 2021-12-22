Timberwolves at Utah Jazz

8 p.m., Vivint Arena

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: Their four-game win streak ended with a Tuesday loss in Dallas. ... Five players — Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, Josh Okogie, Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt — are in the NBA's health and safety protocols because of COVID-19. ... F Jaylen Nowell (thumb) and F Naz Reid (calf) are questionable. ... Wolves (15-16) are 6-7 in road games.

Jazz update: Utah (21-9) leads the Northwest Division. ... G Donovan Mitchell is the scoring leader (25.0) and C Rudy Gobert averages 15 rebounds per game, best in the NBA. ... No Jazz player is sidelined because of COVID-19. ... Jazz is 46-19 all-time at home against the Wolves.