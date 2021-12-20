Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m. Tuesday American Airlines Arena

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Timberwolves update: Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley were added to the NBA COVID-19 protocols, joining teammates Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince and Anthony Edwards. ... This game is the second of a back-to-back; the teams met Sunday night at Target Center, a 111-105 Wolves victory that pushed their record to 15-15. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns had his seventh game this season with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Mavericks update: Dallas is 5-11 since starting the season 9-4. ... Leading scorer Luka Doncic (ankle) sat out his fourth consecutive game Sunday and F Kristaps Porzingis (foot) left the game and is likely out Tuesday night. G Josh Green and F Reggie Bullock are in the COVID-19 protocols. ... G Tim Hardaway Jr. had a game-high 28 points and played 41 minutes Sunday. The Mavs were minus-14 in the seven minutes he didn't play.