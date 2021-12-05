7 p.m. vs. Atlanta * Target Center * BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: It appears the Timberwolves could get C Karl-Anthony Towns back for the first of three in a row at home. Coach Chris Finch said Towns was available for practice Sunday. "I do believe [so]," Finch said when asked if Towns would return. "But we'll see what [Monday] brings. He's trending in the right direction. We're hopeful he plays." ... The Wolves have lost two in a row and have lost their past three meetings with the Hawks. The last time the Wolves beat Atlanta was in November 2019. ... G D'Angelo Russell had 21 vs. Brooklyn, with 11 assists. F Jarred Vanderbilt also had a double-double, with 10 points and 15 boards. C Naz Reid had 19 points and seven rebounds starting in place of Towns.... G Patrick Beverley (left adductor strain), F Jaden McDaniels (flu-like symptoms), G Jaylen Nowell (back spasms), Russell (right ankle soreness) and Towns (tailbone contusion) are all listed as questionable.

Hawks update: After winning seven in a row, the Hawks have lost three of four after falling 130-127 at home Sunday to the Hornets. The Hawks entered that game ranking in the top 10 in the league in several categories, including points per game (109.9, eighth), 37.2% three-point shooting (second), 110.8 offensive rating (third). ... The Hawks are led by PG Trae Young, who is averaging 26.2 points, fifth in the league. Young (left knee soreness) and Kevin Huerter (left quad) were listed as questionable Sunday but played against the Hornets, combining for 53 points; F Cam Reddish (non-COVID-19 illness) also was questionable but did not play. and De'Andre Hunter (right wrist) and F Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle) also were out.