No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64
No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 26
No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT
No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 6 Chicago 3, No. 1 Connecticut 1
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT
Thursday, Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68
Sunday, Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69
No. 5 Phoenix 2, No. 2 Las Vegas 2
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90
Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76
x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.