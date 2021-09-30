No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64

No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82

Second Round

Sunday, Sept 26

No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT

No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 1 Connecticut 1

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT

Thursday, Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68

Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA

No. 2 Las Vegas 1, No. 5 Phoenix 1

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90

Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91

Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.