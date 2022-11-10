The Lynx have a 10.4% chance of getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft heading into Friday's draft lottery in Bristol, Conn.

U.S. Olympian and WNBA All-Star Napheesa Collier will represent the team for the event, which is at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Four teams are in the lottery. The Lynx, 36-32 the past two seasons, have the longest odds, with 104 chances out of 1,000 to land the top pick. They have a 14.5% chance of picking second and a 75.2% chance of selecting fourth. They can't get the third pick.

Indiana has the best odds, 44.2% for the top pick, and is guaranteed at least the third pick in the draft, while Atlanta has the second-best odds with 276 chances out of 1,000. Washington has the third-best odds with 178 chances out of 1,000.

The four non-playoff teams were seeded by their records over the past two seasons.