BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Luke Frampton made six of Western Kentucky's program-record 19 3-pointers and the Hilltoppers defeated Kentucky State 127-61 on Saturday night.

Jairus Hamilton added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Emmanuel Akot had 17 points, Dayvion McKnight 16, Dontaie Allen 15 and Khristian Lander 13.

The Hilltoppers (2-0) were 45 of 71 from the floor for 63% and even better from the arc at 19 of 29 for 65.5%.

Jay Murrell led the Division II Thorobreds with 13 points with Khalif Crawley Jr. adding 10.

