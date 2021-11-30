Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves visit Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards in cross-conference action.

The Wizards are 7-2 in home games. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference with 37.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 8.0.

The Timberwolves are 4-4 on the road. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Towns averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 22.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and six assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Towns is averaging 23.5 points, nine rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Timberwolves. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 102.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 111.7 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Timberwolves: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (illness), Jaden McDaniels: out (illness), Patrick Beverley: out (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.