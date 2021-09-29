The inability to secure testimony from the father of a 2-year-old Minneapolis boy, along with other key witnesses has forced prosecutors to dismiss the murder case against the man authorities say killed the child during a drive-by shootout in 2016.

Chris M. Welch, 36, had been charged in July 2019 with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the gunfire near Lowry and Penn avenues that struck Le'Vonte King Jason Jones in the chase as he rode in a van with his 15-month-old sister and their father, Melvonte Peterson.

On Tuesday, less than a week before the murder case was to go to trial, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Senior Assistant County Attorney Daniel Allard had the case dismissed.

"This case was charged based on the statements and expected testimony of five key witnesses," Freeman and Allard wrote in their dismissal filing. "Each of the five key witnesses' testimony was vital to proving Defendant guilty beyond reasonable doubt and all five key witnesses are no longer available to testify against Defendant."

Despite the dismissal, Welch remains years away for freedom. He's serving a 17-year-old federal prison term that began in 2018 for an unrelated weapons offense.

The prosecution then spelled out in its dismissal document the reasons behind each witness' unavailability, while identifying each by a single letter:

• Witness D, the "most credible and crucial eyewitness," has since died in what the prosecutors said was "an unrelated incident."

• Witness H is Peterson, the intended target of the gunfire that instead killed his son. He has been uncooperative with the investigation, provided inconsistent versions of what happened when Le'Vonte was shot and cannot be located by the prosecution.

• Witness B is out of state whose "whereabouts are currently unknown" despite an extensive search.

• Witness E is in jail on murder charges in a killing that is unrelated to Le'Vonte's death.

• Witness G is "an uncooperative and hostile" witness.

Along with those five, the prosecution also told the court that less critical "but important witnesses are also unavailable."

Without the testimony of these key witnesses, the prosecution's filing concluded, "the State does not have any evidence to present at trial to identify [Welch] as the person who committed the crime. Therefore, the State has insufficient evidence to prove [Welch] guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the alleged offense. Accordingly, the State has no other option but to dismiss the charges."

In November 2018, Welch received a 17-year federal prison sentence for illegally possessing a firearm, after authorities raided a house that he frequented and recovered four guns, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Lab tests found his DNA on one of the weapons, authorities said.

In an appeal, he accused the arresting officer of setting him up in retaliation for his supposed involvement in Le'Vonte's death. Welch has long maintained his innocence.

When the murder count was filed against Welch, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called a news conference and pointed out, "This case ... involved the most vulnerable of our community, and that's our children. When children are shot and killed, our entire city mourns."

Roughly two years after those comments from Arradondo, the city has seen several children 12 or younger either fatally shot or wounded. Most recently, a boy was grazed by a bullet Sunday morning while sleeping in his bed in the 2400 block of S. Portland Avenue. Police said the boy was hit by a bullet as people in two cars exchanged gunfire.

On Sept. 8, 12-year-old London Bean, who was killed on Sept. 8 during a dispute with another juvenile at an apartment complex at N. 8th and Aldrich avenues. Jeremiah Marquise Grady, 18, of Minneapolis, has been charged with the murder.

A $180,000 reward is also offered for information in shootings that killed two young Minneapolis children this spring and left another fighting for his life. Aniya Allen, 6, and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, were fatally shot within days of each other in May. In April, Ladavionne Garrett Jr., was critically injured with a gunshot wound to the head and continues to recover. Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersmn.org or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 877-996-6222.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482