KABUL, Afghanistan — Witnesses: Taliban vehicle targeted in 2nd deadly bombing attack in 2 days in Islamic State stronghold of Afghanistan.
Most Read
-
Right is wrong: Joseph's missed field goal sends Vikings to 0-2 start
-
No wonder it's hard to find a new home: Metro has worst housing shortage in nation
-
Poll: Mayor Frey, Minneapolis City Council see approval fall
-
Neal: Cousins put Vikings in position to win. He's not why they didn't.
-
11 people wounded after 7 weekend shootings in Minneapolis