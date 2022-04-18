KYIV, Ukraine — Witnesses say multiple explosions believed to be caused by a missile have struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Most Read
-
Fewer going to college in Minn. could reshape higher ed, work
-
Maple Grove police investigate fatal shooting between motorists
-
The best Chinese restaurant in the Twin Cities is on University Avenue in Minneapolis
-
Coon Rapids couple fatally shot on coastal highway in Mexico
-
Scoggins: 'Collective' is new buzzword in college sports, and Gophers need one