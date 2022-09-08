BALMORAL CASTLE, Scotland — With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Charles becomes Britain's new king.
Most Read
-
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
-
Restaurant critic Jon Cheng finally tried a Juicy Lucy and he has a favorite
-
Vikings predictions: Playoff team? Sub-.500 squad? Our staff weighs in
-
Jack Jablonski comes out, thanks LGBTQ athletes who did before him
-
Murder charges: Man shot near Hinckley died from hundreds of BB wounds from apparent shotgun blast