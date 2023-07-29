The Vikings fans who filled the bleachers for the first open practice of training camp on Saturday didn't see Danielle Hunter, as the edge rusher stayed off the field while his future with the team remained in question.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said he continues to have daily conversations with Hunter, who is seeking a new contract and skipped the team's mandatory minicamp last month. The three-time Pro Bowl selection reported to training camp on time this week, but he has not practiced as the Vikings discuss either reworking Hunter's contract or trading him.

"My hope is we can work toward him being on the practice field with us sooner rather than later," O'Connell said. "I have not tried to hide my feelings; Hunter is a very special player. We've got a schedule [with him]. I'm not going to get into the details, but that's kind of part of the daily dialogue between him and I, just trying get him prepared as we continue to work toward that positive solution. Having him in [No.] 99 and in purple would be my choice on that."

When asked if the Vikings would have Hunter practice without a new contract, O'Connell said "that's part of that day-to-day dialogue" with Hunter "as we ramp up toward those joint practices" with the Titans and Cardinals in August.

Hunter, who signed a five-year, $72 million deal in 2018, might have been in line for a raise had he not missed all but six games due to injury in 2020 and 2021. He led the Vikings with 10½ sacks a year ago while shifting from defensive end to outside linebacker, but his performance thus far has not led the Vikings to give Hunter the type of deal his camp has been seeking, which would make him one of the league's highest-paid pass rushers.

A trade remains an option if the Vikings are unable to agree to a new deal with Hunter, though the team has thus far looked for a way to keep him in Minnesota. With the 28-year-old's status still uncertain, O'Connell said his most important role in the situation is as an emissary.

"It's just the idea of making sure we use the time that we have, so that not only we feel really good about his personal situation, but most importantly Danielle feels really good about that situation," O'Connell said. "So a lot goes into it. The day-to-day communication is probably the most important thing for me. And he's been great about that."