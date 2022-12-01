Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: It was just one game, but Anthony Edwards looked like a different player without Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over Memphis. We'll need to see a larger sample size before we overreact, but host Michael Rand has a couple of theories about why we saw a different Ant without KAT.

9:00: Star Tribune Gophers men's basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand for an early look at Ben Johnson's team. They've struggled on offense so far, but there are signs of better times ahead.

30:00: Vikings corner Patrick Peterson took another shot at Kyler Murray; Will Aaron Rodgers finish the season?; A 12-team college football playoff could only help the Gophers.

