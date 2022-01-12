A driver died Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision in southeastern Minnesota, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday about 5 miles south of Wabasha, according to the State Patrol.

Sheila M. Harel, 53, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., was heading east in a car on Hwy. 42 and collided with a car being driven Liv K. Kozlowski, 21, of Lake City, Minn., the patrol said.

Harel did not survive her injuries, according to the patrol.

Emergency responders took Kozlowski to a nearby hospital. She had minor injuries, the patrol said.