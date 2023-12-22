MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Republican-drawn legislative maps, orders new ones in big win for Democrats.
Most Read
-
Supreme Court rejects prosecutor's push to fast-track ruling in Trump election case
-
18-year-old shot and left to die outside her family's home in Fridley
-
Missing Minneapolis boys 'in possession' of Toyota Highlander SUV, police say
-
Bedroom set that launched a furniture empire returns to its southern Minnesota roots
-
Gophers QB Kramer gets his shot; real-life matters can wait