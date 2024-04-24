Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Wisconsin prison inmate charged with killing her cellmate pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree intentional homicide.

Taylor Sanchez, 28, an inmate at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution, entered the plea during her arraignment in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court in the death of Cindy Schulz-Juedes.

Schulz-Juedes, 68, was beaten to death on July 19, 2023, in the cell that she shared with Sanchez. Sanchez was charged in January.

A phone message seeking comment was left for Sanchez's public defender Tuesday evening.

Sanchez said she had stopped taking her medications, was hearing voices, and killed her cellmate because she thought the victim was using her toothbrush to scrub the toilet, court records say.

Sanchez was serving a two-year sentence for battery out of Kenosha County, Wisconsin Department of Corrections records show.

Schulz-Juedes was convicted in Marathon County in October 2021 of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and other charges in the fatal shooting of her husband, Kenneth Juedes, 58. She was sentenced in June 2022 to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Kenneth Juedes, a pharmacist, was shot twice on Aug. 29, 2006, at the couple's home in the town of Hull.