Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8. New Richmond 4. Badger 4. Brookfield Central 3. Hartland Arrowhead 3. Kaukauna 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 1. Neenah 1. Racine Case 1.

Others receiving votes: Westby 9. Brodhead/Juda 6. Winnebago Lutheran 6. Ellsworth 5. Little Chute 4. Platteville 4. Campbellsport 4. Rice Lake 4. Southern Door 4. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3. New Berlin West 3. Northwestern 3. Luxemburg-Casco 2. Racine St. Catherine's 2. Pewaukee 1.

Others receiving votes: Boyceville 7. Weyauwega-Fremont 7. Mondovi 5. Spring Valley 4. Regis 4. Abbotsford 4. Darlington 4. Colby 2. Reedsville 2.

_____