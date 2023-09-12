Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Others receiving votes: Verona 11. Appleton North 10. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 4. Neenah 1. Badger 1.

Others receiving votes: Rhinelander 7. Appleton Xavier 5. Brodhead/Juda 5. Westby 3. Kewaunee 3. Ellsworth 2. New Berlin West 2. Pewaukee 2.

Others receiving votes: Auburndale 9. Lancaster 8. Regis 5. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Darlington 3. Black Hawk/Warren IL 1.

_____