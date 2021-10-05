Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Others receiving votes: Homestead 4. Oak Creek 3. Badger 2. Stevens Point 1. Middleton 1. Wauwatosa West 1. De Pere 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School

Record

Points

Last

Week

1. Catholic Memorial

(7)

7-0

77

1

2. Lake Country Lutheran

(1)

7-0

73

2

3. Amherst

-

7-0

57

4

4. Ellsworth

-

7-0

55

3

5. Luxemburg-Casco

-

7-0

45

T6

6. Northwestern

-

7-0

43

T6

7. Edgewood

-

7-0

34

9

8. Monroe

-

6-1

20

T10

9. Stratford

-

6-1

9

T10

10. Lodi

-

6-1

5

5

(tie) Plymouth

-

6-1

5

5

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4. Columbus 4. Denmark 3. Mayville 2. Mosinee 2. Grafton 1. Berlin 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School

Record

Points

Last

Week

1. Regis

(8)

7-0

80

1

2. Cumberland

-

7-0

72

3

3. Reedsville

-

7-0

57

5

4. Hurley

-

7-0

49

8

5. Colby

-

6-1

43

2

6. Marshall

-

7-0

42

7

7. Highland

-

7-0

19

9

8. Cedar Grove-Belgium

-

6-1

17

4

(tie) Durand

-

6-1

17

10

10. Pacelli

-

7-0

14

NR

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Racine Lutheran 7. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 4. Edgar 3. Bangor 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Darlington 1.

