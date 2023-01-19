Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TOMAH, Wis. — A woman's body found Wednesday in western Wisconsin is believed to be that of a woman who went missing after relatives last saw her in late December, police said.

Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels said the body was found Wednesday morning in a rural area in the Township of La Grange as a search was being conducted for Felicia J. Wanna, 50.

Revels said in a statement that authorities believe the body is that of Wanna, but the death investigation is ongoing and more information will be released once it becomes available.

The Ho-Chunk Police Department said in a release posted Jan. 5 on Facebook that Wanna last had contact with family on Dec. 29, and may have been in La Crosse on Jan. 3.

That statement said Wanna "has a history of mental health concerns and is considered to be endangered and possibly in crisis."

The Township of La Grange is located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Madison.