Wisconsin pastor moonlights as Elvis

Joe Sir and the Rockabilly Rebels Band performed "The Elvis Show" at the Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis. Sir is a pastor at a church in New Richmond, Wis., but does a little Elvis on the side and incorporates him in his music ministry at nursing homes and memory care facilities.
By
Jeff Wheeler
June 19, 2022 - 8:23 PM
As he sang the hit “Teddy Bear,” Joe Sir presented a stuffed teddy bear to Shea Miller, who was sitting with her mom, Margi, left, during “The Elvis Show” performance Sunday afternoon, June 19, 2022 at the Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.
Joe Sir during “The Elvis Show,” which he performed Sunday afternoon, June 19.
Joe Sir was helped by his wife, Shannon, lacing up the yoke of his Vegas-era Elvis jump suit during a quick costume change between songs.
Joe Sir held hands with his wife, Shannon, as they prayed with the band for a good show before their performance of “The Elvis Show.”
Joe Sir walked to the stage to begin his performance of “The Elvis Show.”
Joe Sir as early Elvis during “The Elvis Show.”
Joe Sir serenaded Sharon Mower, seated with Joe Young, left, during The Elvis Show.
Joe Sir went over the set list before heading out to perform the second half of “The Elvis Show.”
The first half set list was placed on stage before “The Elvis Show.”
Joe Sir kissed his wife, Shannon, moments before walking on stage to perform the second half of “The Elvis Show.”
Joe Sir serves up a side of Johnny Cash, with Heather Kittelson stepping out as June Carter.