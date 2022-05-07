MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin officials have issued wildfire warnings across the state for Saturday.

The state Department of Natural Resources has listed 52 counties in the "very high risk" category for fires, mostly in the northern part of the state. Eight counties are listed as "high risk" and all other counties are at "moderate risk."

Authorities say high winds, dry conditions and low humidity will make it easier for fire to spread. Officials are asking people to avoid all outdoor burning, including campfires, and to use caution when operating off-road vehicles.

More than 250 wildfires have been reported in Wisconsin this year, covering about 440 acres. Debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires, officials said.