Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

EXCELSIOR, Wis. — A middle-school student waiting to board a school bus in Wisconsin was struck and killed Friday by a pickup truck that failed to slow down in time, authorities said.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said the student at Webb Middle School in Reedsburg was fatally injured about 7:20 a.m. along Highway 23/33 in the Town of Excelsior, northwest of Madison.

The sheriff's office said a Reedsburg school bus had stopped to pick up the student on the highway's north side when the pickup's driver failed to slow down in time and sideswiped the bus, striking the student, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the pickup ended up in a roadside ditch.

No one on the school bus was hurt, while the pickup's driver suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about the pickup's driver or the student, whose family members were being notified.

Superintendent Roger Rindo informed parents at the school, describing a student's death as ''a truly devastating time for our entire community,'' WISC-TV reported.