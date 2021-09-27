MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is scheduled to approve guidelines Tuesday for drawing new political boundary lines that require making the new maps adhere as closely as possible to ones drawn a decade ago.

Those Republican-drawn maps solidified GOP majorities in the Legislature and have been identified as among the most gerrymandered in the country. The Legislature is preparing to vote on new maps this year as part of the once-a-decade job of redistricting.

Democrats, voting rights advocates and others pushing to have a nonpartisan commission draw maps instead of the Legislature oppose the resolution that is up for approval in the Senate and Assembly.

"If you've already rigged the maps once, then what you're doing is you're burying, or baking in, that gerrymandering forever," Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, said Monday during an online event attended by advocates for creating a nonpartisan map-drawing process. "It is incredibly insidious."

The resolution comes before the Legislature has introduced any new maps and as two lawsuits move forward before the Wisconsin Supreme Court and in federal court.

The resolution lays out parameters for any maps submitted to the Legislature. The one guideline drawing the most opposition from Democrats and others calls for retaining "as much as possible the core of existing districts, thus maintaining 11 existing communities of interest, and promoting the equal opportunity to vote by minimizing disenfranchisement."

An argument Democrats and voting rights groups make in a federal redistricting lawsuit is that the current Republican-drawn maps should be declared unconstitutional and not used as the starting point for new maps.

Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court last week to dismiss the lawsuit.

Democrats don't have the votes to stop the resolution from being adopted Tuesday.

"We're going to tear apart their resolution," Democratic state Sen. Jeff Smith, of Eau Claire, said Monday. "We're going to break it down. We're going to vote against it. But we know what the end result is going to be."

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said last week that the resolution was an attempt to be transparent about the parameters for considering maps submitted for the Legislature to consider.

"It's about continuity of representation," Steineke said. "The parameters of reapportionment have always been the same, trying to keep districts compact, contiguous, keep communities of like interest together."

Republicans are accepting maps from the public until Oct. 15. The Legislature has not said when exactly it will release its plan or vote on it.

An Associated Press analysis found that Republicans won about 16 more U.S. House seats in 2018 and held on to seven more state legislative chambers, including the Wisconsin Assembly, than would have been expected to based on their average share of the vote in congressional districts across the country.