SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Madison-area city has erected a 6-foot (1.8-meter) chain-link fence around a retention pond where two boys fell through the ice and later died earlier this month.

The City of Sun Prairie's Public Works Department hired a contractor to put up the temporary fence around the pond at an apartment complex, WMTV-TV reported Thursday. The fence was completed Monday.

The city's mayor and common council decided to erect the fence after learning last week that the two boys died.

Antwon Amos Jr., 6, and Legend Sims, 8, died Jan. 8 and Jan. 6, respectively, officials have said.

The city spent about $13,000 to fence off the pond.

''The temporary fence is going to remain until further action is decided by city leadership,'' said Adam Schleicher, director of public services for the City of Sun Prairie. ''Our Common Council and mayor will continue to work with our elected officials for the best course of action to keep the community safe, but that fence will remain in place until then.''

The council will discuss fencing around other retention ponds throughout the city, he said.