MADISON, Wis. — A statewide civics curriculum would be created that all Wisconsin public and private schools would have to follow under a Republican-authored bill up for approval Tuesday in the state Assembly.

The measure would also require all public school students to take at least a half credit in civics education in order to graduate.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos introduced the measure, saying the country faces a "civics education crisis."

Groups representing private schools, including those in Wisconsin's voucher program, oppose having the requirement to teach civics placed on them.

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards says nearly all school districts are already providing civics education and if the bill were to become law, they would hope those districts could continue using the same curriculum.

The measure is also supported by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

Under the bill, the required civics curriculum would have to include teaching the history and context of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Right and "a sense of civic pride and desire to participate regularly with government at all levels."

The bill would have to pass the Senate and Assembly and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.