Kon Knueppel was one of the state's top players as a junior at Wisconsin Lutheran High School, and that was reflected in the recruiting process.

In addition to schools like Wisconsin and Marquette, Knueppel's appeal stretched to other parts of the country and reached another level when Duke extended an offer for the 6-foot-6 guard to join its program.

When Knueppel accepted that offer in late September, he could embark on a pressure-free senior season with a very talented team that had a WIAA state championship as its top goal.

What followed was big performance after big performance, and that's what has made Knueppel the unanimous player of the year for The Associated Press. The award and teams are voted on by a panel of state sports writers.

Knueppel displayed his dominance in the first big game of the season for the Vikings and had 35 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Hartland Arrowhead. He continued that run straight through a Division 2 championship win over Pewaukee at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Knueppel averaged 25.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game as a senior and helped Wisconsin Lutheran cap a 30-0 season with the win over the Pirates. He shot 59.4 percent from the floor and made 39.5 percent of his 3-point attempts (70 of 177) while making 84.9 percent of his free throws.

He is a two-time first-teamer after landing on the fourth team as a sophomore. Knueppel is joined on the first team by Pewaukee senior Nick Janowski, De Pere senior Will Hornseth, Milwaukee Marquette senior Nolan Minessale and Oshkosh North junior Xzavion Mitchell. Janowski and Knueppel were unanimous selections.

Knueppel only took seven shots in the championship win over Pewaukee, but his 11 points, 11 assists and five rebounds helped the Vikings to a one-sided victory over a team that had won three straight state titles. Knueppel scored five points and assisted on another basket during an 18-5 run that gave the Vikings a 16-point first-half lead.

The boys coach of the year is Wisconsin Lutheran's Ryan Walz, whose team turned back every top competitor while playing a very challenging schedule.

The Vikings, who have a 99-11 record over the past four seasons, beat runner-up Pewaukee three times and added wins over Division 3 state champion Saint Thomas More, Division 1 De Pere and Division 2 state qualifier Nicolet in addition to the early win over Arrowhead.

Walz has guided the Vikings to a 314-96 record and three state championships in 16 seasons. Wisconsin Lutheran also won Division 2 in 2009 and 2014.