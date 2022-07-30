The Sheriff's Office in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, said five people were stabbed Saturday on the Apple River in the Town of Somerset.

The suspect is in custody and the victims are in serious to critical condition, they said. There's "no further threat to the public," the Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page. Names of victims and the suspect are not being released immediately.

Somerset is in western Wisconsin, near the Minnesota border to the north and east of Stillwater. The Apple River has long been a popular summer recreational destination for Twin Cities residents.

Several Minnesota law enforcement agencies assisted in the response to the incident, according to the St. Croix Sheriff's post.