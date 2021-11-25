Winnipeg Jets (9-6-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (12-6-1, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -138, Jets +116; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hits the road against Minnesota looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Wild are 8-5-0 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has scored 65 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 10.

The Jets are 3-0-2 against division opponents. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 12.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Minnesota won 6-5. Mats Zuccarello recorded a team-high 4 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartman leads the Wild with 10 goals, adding four assists and totaling 14 points. Kirill Kaprizov has 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Connor leads the Jets with 22 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists. Andrew Copp has seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (lower body).

Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.