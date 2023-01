Tap the bookmark to save this article.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:

07-20-21-27-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,220,000