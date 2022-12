Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:

02-04-05-11-28

(two, four, five, eleven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

¶ Maximum prize: $45,000