Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:

06-07-09-10-12-14-16-17-19-20-22

(six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)