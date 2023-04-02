Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LONDON — The winners of the 2023 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: ''Prima Facie''

New Musical: ''Standing at the Sky's Edge''

New Comedy: ''My Neighbor Totoro''

Family Show: ''Hey Duggee The Live Theater Show''

Revival: ''A Streetcar Named Desire''

Musical Revival: ''Oklahoma!''

Actress-Play: Jodie Comer, ''Prima Facie''

Actor-Play: Paul Mescal, ''A Streetcar Named Desire''

Actress-Musical: Katie Brayben, ''Tammy Faye

Actor-Musical: Arthur Darvill, ''Oklahoma!''

Supporting Actor-Play: Will Keen, ''Patriots''

Supporting Actress-Play: Anjana Vasan, ''A Streetcar Named Desire''

Supporting Actress-Musical: Beverley Knight, ''Sylvia''

Supporting Actor-Musical: Zubin Varla, ''Tammy Faye''

Director: Phelim McDermott, ''My Neighbor Totoro''

Original score or new orchestrations: Richard Hawley and Tom Deering, ''Standing at the Sky's Edge''

Theater Choreography: Matt Cole, ''Newsies''

New Opera Production: ''Alcina'' at the Royal Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: William Kentridge for ''Sibyl''

New Dance Production: Ivan Michael Blackstock's ''Traplord''

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Dickson Mbi

Set Design: Tom Pye, ''My Neighbor Totoro''

Lighting Design: Jessica Hun Hang Yun, ''My Neighbor Totoro''

Sound Design: Tony Gayle, ''My Neighbor Totoro''

Costume Design: Kimie Nakano, ''My Neighbor Totoro''

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: ''The P Word,'' Bush Theatre

Lifetime Achievement: Derek Jacobi

Special Award: Arlene Phillips