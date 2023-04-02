LONDON — The winners of the 2023 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:
New Play: ''Prima Facie''
New Musical: ''Standing at the Sky's Edge''
New Comedy: ''My Neighbor Totoro''
Family Show: ''Hey Duggee The Live Theater Show''
Revival: ''A Streetcar Named Desire''
Musical Revival: ''Oklahoma!''
Actress-Play: Jodie Comer, ''Prima Facie''
Actor-Play: Paul Mescal, ''A Streetcar Named Desire''
Actress-Musical: Katie Brayben, ''Tammy Faye
Actor-Musical: Arthur Darvill, ''Oklahoma!''
Supporting Actor-Play: Will Keen, ''Patriots''
Supporting Actress-Play: Anjana Vasan, ''A Streetcar Named Desire''
Supporting Actress-Musical: Beverley Knight, ''Sylvia''
Supporting Actor-Musical: Zubin Varla, ''Tammy Faye''
Director: Phelim McDermott, ''My Neighbor Totoro''
Original score or new orchestrations: Richard Hawley and Tom Deering, ''Standing at the Sky's Edge''
Theater Choreography: Matt Cole, ''Newsies''
New Opera Production: ''Alcina'' at the Royal Opera
Outstanding Achievement in Opera: William Kentridge for ''Sibyl''
New Dance Production: Ivan Michael Blackstock's ''Traplord''
Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Dickson Mbi
Set Design: Tom Pye, ''My Neighbor Totoro''
Lighting Design: Jessica Hun Hang Yun, ''My Neighbor Totoro''
Sound Design: Tony Gayle, ''My Neighbor Totoro''
Costume Design: Kimie Nakano, ''My Neighbor Totoro''
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: ''The P Word,'' Bush Theatre
Lifetime Achievement: Derek Jacobi
Special Award: Arlene Phillips