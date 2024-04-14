Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LONDON — The winners of the 2024 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: ''Dear England''

New Musical: ''Operation Mincemeat''

New Entertainment or Comedy: ''Stranger Things: The First Shadow''

Family Show: ''Dinosaur World Live"

Revival: ''Vanya''

Musical Revival: ''Sunset Boulevard''

Actress-Play: Sarah Snook, ''The Picture of Dorian Gray''

Actor-Play: Mark Gatiss, ''The Motive and the Cue''

Actress-Musical: Nicole Scherzinger, ''Sunset Boulevard''

Actor-Musical: Tom Francis, ''Sunset Boulevard''

Supporting Actor-Play: Will Close, ''Dear England''

Supporting Actress-Play: Haydn Gwynne, ''When Winston Went to War with the Wireless''

Supporting Actress-Musical: Amy Trigg, ''The Little Big Things''

Supporting Actor-Musical: Jak Malone, ''Operation Mincemeat''

Director: Jamie Lloyd, ''Sunset Boulevard''

Outstanding Musical Contribution: Musical supervisor Alan Williams for ''Sunset Boulevard''

Theater Choreography: Arlene Phillips and James Cousins, ''Guys and Dolls''

New Opera Production: ''Innocence,'' Royal Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Royal Opera House music director Antonio Pappano

New Dance Production: ''La Ruta'' by Gabriela Carrizo at Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Isabela Coracy for her performance in ''Nina: By Whatever Means'' at the Barbican

Set Design: Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design, ''Stranger Things: The First Shadow''

Lighting Design: Jack Knowles, ''Sunset Boulevard''

Sound Design: Adam Fisher, ''Sunset Boulevard''

Costume Design: Marg Horwell, ''The Picture of Dorian Gray''

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: ''Sleepova'' at the Bush Theatre