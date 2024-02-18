LONDON — Winners of the 2024 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:
Film — ''Oppenheimer''
British Film — ''The Zone of Interest''
Director — Christopher Nolan, ''Oppenheimer''
Actor — Cillian Murphy, ''Oppenheimer''
Actress — Emma Stone, ''Poor Things''
Supporting Actor — Robert Downey Jr., ''Oppenheimer''
Supporting Actress — Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ''The Holdovers''
Rising Star (voted by the public) — Mia McKenna-Bruce
Outstanding British Debut — Savannah Leaf, Shirley O'Connor and Medb Riordan, ''Earth Mama''
Original Screenplay — Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, ''Anatomy of a Fall''
Adapted Screenplay — Cord Jefferson, ''American Fiction''
Film Not in the English Language — ''The Zone of Interest''
Musical Score — Ludwig Goransson, ''Oppenheimer''
Cinematography — Hoye van Hoytema, ''Oppenheimer''
Editing — Jennifer Lame, ''Oppenheimer''
Production Design — Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, ''Poor Things''
Costume Design — Holly Waddington, ''Poor Things''
Sound — Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, ''The Zone of Interest''
Casting — Susan Shopmaker, ''The Holdovers''
Visual Effects — Simon Hughes, ''Poor Things''
Makeup and Hair — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, ''Poor Things''
Animated Film — ''The Boy and the Heron''
British Short Film — ''Jellyfish and Lobster''
British Short Animation — ''Crab Day''
Documentary – ''20 Days in Mariupol''
Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Film curator June Givanni
BAFTA Fellowship — Samantha Morton