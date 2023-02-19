LONDON — Winners of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:
Film — ''All Quiet on the Western Front''
British Film — ''The Banshees of Inisherin''
Director — Edward Berger, ''All Quiet on the Western Front''
Actor — Austin Butler, ''Elvis''
Actress — Cate Blanchett, ''Tár"
Supporting Actor — Barry Keoghan, ''The Banshees of Inisherin''
Supporting Actress — Kerry Condon, ''The Banshees of Inisherin''
Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Emma Mackey
Outstanding British Debut — Writer-director Charlotte Wells, ''Aftersun''
Original Screenplay — Martin McDonagh, ''The Banshees of Inisherin''
Adapted Screenplay — Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell, ''All Quiet on the Western Front''
Film Not in the English Language — ''All Quiet on the Western Front''
Musical Score — Volker Bertelmann, ''All Quiet on the Western Front''
Cinematography — James Friend, ''All Quiet on the Western Front''
Editing — Paul Rogers, ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''
Production Design — ''Babylon''
Costume Design — Catherine Martin, ''Elvis''
Sound — ''All Quiet on the Western Front''
Casting — Nikki Bartlett and Denise Chamian, ''Elvis''
Visual Effects — ''Avatar: The Way of Water''
Makeup and Hair — ''Elvis''
Animated Film — ''Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio''
British Short Film — ''An Irish Goodbye''
British Short Animation — ''The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse''
Documentary – ''Navalny''
BAFTA Fellowship — Sandy Powell