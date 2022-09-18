Minnesota United continued two winless streaks in Saturday's resounding 4-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City.

The Loons now have gone five games without a victory, losing four times and tying Los Angeles FC on Wednesday as well with a playoff spot on the line.

They also still haven't won at Kansas City in the regular season since they entered MLS in 2017. The Loons won a 2020 Western Conference semifinal game 3-0 there, but now are 0-7 in regular seasons games after they allowed three first-half goals.

The Loons played on without suspended star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and injured Robin Lod, whose calf will keep him rehabbing in Blaine rather than join his Finland national team in the upcoming FIFA international break.

Reynoso was suspended for a senseless yellow card he earned late in Tuesday's 1-1 home draw with Los Angeles FC. Heath replaced him by putting left-side attacker Frago Fragapane back into the 11 after a two-game suspension and asked him to play more of Reynoso's role with both Reynoso and injured Bongokuhle Hlongwane missing.

Sporting KC scored first-half goals in the 31st, 41st and 45th minutes, starting with what was deemed a Michael Boxall own goal.

Loons-beater Johnny Russell beat veteran left back Kemar Lawrence on the run with the ball on the right side and got off an angled shot just yards from reaching the goal line.

Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair blocked the ball with his hands, but couldn't contain it.It bounced down off the grass and up, hitting Boxall's right in front of the goal before it bounded past St. Clair.

It took just 10 more minutes for Sporting KC to make it 2-0 on a play that newcomer Erik Thommy both started and finished. Thommy moved the ball from the left side to the middle, getting it eventually to the right side and Russell, whose strike rattled off the post. He tracked it back down and shuttled a short pass back to Thommy, who moved the ball with one touch to his left foot for his own 15-yard striker that sailed by St. Clair.

SKC forward William Agada made it 3-0 just before halftime after he rose up over Loons defender Brent Kallman and beat St. Clair to defender Ben Sweat's cross far from the left side and headed it home from inside the six-year box.

It wasn't the kind of start 71 Loons fans who made the trip down I-35 from Minneapolis came all that way to see.

Loons young striker Mender Garcia provided some with a 57th minute goal that was both the first of his short MLS career and the one that brought the Loons within 3-1.

It came from he turned Lawrence's long, high crossing pass from left side to right side into a goal in which he settled the ball and then beat goalkeeper John Pulskamp at the near post.

Garcia nearly scored a second goal in the 76th minute, but Sweat swept the trickling ball away just before it reached at the goal line.Agada scored the brace in the 81st minute for Kansas City's final goal.

Sporting KC entered Saturday's game 12th in the Western Conference but it had been 4-1-2 in its last seven games, the Western Conference's best winning percentage during that time.

It has scored 0.73 goals through July and 2.43 goals starting in August with a team added. It had near scored half of its goals – 17 of 36 – in nine games since they added Thommy and Agada to its roster and brought a five-game unbeaten streak in Saturday's game.

