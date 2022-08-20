Dallas Wings (18-18, 8-10 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun square off against the Dallas Wings.

The Sun are 13-5 on their home court. Connecticut ranks fourth in the WNBA shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Nia Clouden shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

The Wings are 10-8 on the road. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference allowing 82.8 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonquel Jones is scoring 15.0 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Arike Ogunbowale is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wings. Marina Mabrey is averaging 17.3 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 8-2, averaging 89.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Wings: Arike Ogunbowale: out (core).

