Minnesota Lynx (13-3, 10-2 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-13, 2-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings will try to stop its 11-game slide when the Wings play Minnesota Lynx.

The Wings are 2-6 in Western Conference games. Dallas gives up 87.1 points and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

The Lynx are 10-2 in conference games. Minnesota is second in the WNBA allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Dallas' average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 84.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 87.1 Dallas gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is shooting 36.0% and averaging 23.9 points for the Wings.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 0-10, averaging 77.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.