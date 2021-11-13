MUNCIE, Ind. — Jalen Windham came off the bench to score 14 points and lift Ball State to a 73-69 win over Omaha on Saturday.

Payton Sparks had 13 points for Ball State (1-1). Demarius Jacobs added 10 points and six rebounds. Luke Bumbalough had eight assists.

Frankie Fidler had 13 points for the Mavericks (1-1). Kyle Luedtke added 10 points and six rebounds.

