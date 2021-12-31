GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Forecasters warned Friday that negative wind chills could bring dangerously cold weather to North Dakota and parts of Minnesota during the night.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning until Saturday, warning that the wind chill temperature could dip as low as 55 F below zero. The coldest wind chill temperatures were expected along the border with Canada.

Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes when wind chills are 45 F below zero, the weather service said.