SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Douglas Wilson scored 24 points as South Dakota State romped past Nevada 102-75 on Monday night.

Wilson sank 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Jackrabbits (5-1), who picked up their fourth straight win. Noah Freidel added 21 points. Baylor Scheierman finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Charlie Easley had 10 points and seven boards.

Warren Washington had 20 points for the Wolf Pack (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 17 points. Will Baker scored 12.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com