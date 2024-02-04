A police officer shot and wounded a man who allegedly charged him with a knife Sunday morning in Willmar, Minn., authorities said.

The officer had confronted the suspect just after 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Fourth Street SW. while responding to a 911 caller who said he was being threatened by a man with a knife, according to a police news release.

As the officer spoke to the caller, the release said, "the suspect suddenly exited a nearby doorway and charged at the officer with a knife." When the man ignored repeated commands to stop, the officer drew his gun and fired, police said..

The suspect fled but was arrested nearby. He was taken to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and later transferred to a facility for higher care. Police did not list his condition.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was investigating.