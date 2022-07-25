An 18-year-old Willmar, Minn., man has been booked on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide after his pickup truck collided with another vehicle early Sunday north of Willmar, killing the other driver.

Dalia Zuniga, 52, of Willmar, Minn., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 2:20 a.m. on Hwy. 71 near milepost 138 in Lake Andrew Township, Kandiyohi County, according to the State Patrol. She was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in her vehicle, a 31-year-old man from Belgrade, Minn., was taken to Willmar Hospital with noncritical injuries, authorities said.

According to the patrol, Zuniga was driving north on Hwy. 71 when her car collided with the truck driven by 18-year-old Daniel Lohse, who had been drinking. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with noncritical injuries, according to the State Patrol. Charges are pending.