BATON ROUGE, La. — Terrell Williams had a career-high 21 points as Southern romped past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-51 on Saturday.

Williams made 9 of 10 shots from the floor and added seven rebounds for the Jaguars (10-8, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won five straight at home. Tyrone Lyons pitched in with 19 points and five steals. Brendon Brooks added 11 points, seven assists and five steals.

Southern dominated the first half and led 60-21 at intermission.

Dequan Morris had 21 points for the Golden Lions (4-16, 2-5). Kylen Milton added 10 points.

