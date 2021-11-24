RADFORD, Va. — Rashun Williams posted 13 points as Radford topped William & Mary 67-54 on Wednesday.

Shaquan Jules had 13 points for Radford (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Xavier Lipscomb added 10 points.

Bryan Hart, whose 8.0 points per game entering the contest was second on the Highlanders, finished 1-for-5 shooting.

Langdon Hatton had 17 points for the Tribe (0-6) and Quinn Blair scored 10.

